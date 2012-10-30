* Net profit 4.07 bln rupees vs estimate 3.73 bln rupees
* North America sales up 47 pct, 4 new generics launched
* Sales for India business up 12 pct
MUMBAI, Oct 30 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
, India's No. 2 drugmaker by sales, reported a
better-than-expected 32 percent rise in quarterly net profit as
four new generic drugs drove sales in North America -- its
biggest market.
Demand for cheaper generic medicines from companies like Dr
Reddy's and local rivals Ranbaxy Laboratories, Cipla
and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is booming
as developed nations battle rising healthcare costs.
Indian drugmakers account for about a third of applications
to sell generic drugs in the United States but they face intense
competition, as well as an increase in lawsuits from rival
drugmakers and a stricter U.S. regulatory environment.
Consolidated net profit grew to 4.07 billion rupees in the
second quarter ended September, with revenue jumping 27 percent
to 28.81 billion rupees.
That was better than a consensus of 3.73 billion rupees on
net sales of 27.83 billion rupees, according Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the North American market alone, the launch of the new
drugs lifted revenue 47 percent to 9.3 billion rupees ($172.2
million), although some analysts expressed concern.
"The company's existing products in the U.S. are seeing
rising competition," said Deepak Malik, analyst at brokerage
Emay.
"U.S. sales must grow in the remaining year and should cross
$200 million in the current quarter, if the company has to reach
guidance."
The growth in its India business was disappointing, he
added.
Sales in India grew 12 percent to 3.9 billion rupees in the
quarter. Its global services and bulk drugs segment grew 33
percent to 7.9 billion rupees.
Dr Reddy's has a market valuation of some $5.4 billion. Its
shares were up 1.4 percent by 0830 GMT on Tuesday.
The stock has gained nearly nine percent in the year to
date, underperforming the Mumbai market - up about 20
percent - as the drugmaker has missed analysts' estimates for
the previous two quarters.
($1 = 53.99 rupees)
