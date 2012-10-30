MUMBAI Oct 30 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories , India's No. 2 drugmaker by sales, reported a 32.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, as sales in its key North America market surged.

The drugmaker said consolidated net profit rose to 4.07 billion rupees ($75.38 million) during the fiscal second quarter ended September from 3.08 billion rupees a year earlier. Income from sales and services rose 27 percent to 28.81 billion rupees, it said.

Analysts, on an average, expected the net profit at 3.73 billion rupees on net sales of 27.83 billion rupees.

($1 = 53.99 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)