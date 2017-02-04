EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
NEW DELHI Feb 4 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 16 percent fall in its third quarter profit although it beat expectations.
The company reported a profit of 4.92 billion rupees ($73.24 million), while analysts, on average, expected a profit of 3.78 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in North America, Dr Reddy's largest market, fell 15 percent, while those in India were up 2.4 percent, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
($1 = 67.1750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sam Holmes)
