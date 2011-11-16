MUMBAI Nov 16 India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories said late on Tuesday contract workers at its manufacturing unit in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh have disregarded a wage agreement finalised on Nov. 8 and have continued their strike.

The workers were on strike from Aug. 12 at the unit and the matter was under conciliation with the state labour department, the company said in a statement.

The labour contractor, the workers and the company on Nov. 8 agreed to raise the daily wages to 260 rupees from present 213 rupees for the next two years, it said.

The three parties had also agreed that the workers and the contractor would not indulge in any methods of agitation or strike during the next two years.

"As an employer, Dr Reddy's respects the terms of the agreement and is fully committed to implementing it," is said. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)