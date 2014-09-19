MUMBAI, Sept 19 India has capped the prices of
36 drugs, including those used to treat infections and diabetes,
in its latest move to make essential medicines more affordable,
a senior official of the country's drug pricing authority said
on Friday.
The medicines join the 348 drugs deemed essential and that
are therefore subject to price caps. Drug price control has
become a particularly contentious issue in India, where
drugmakers say prices are already among the lowest in the world.
Indian drugmakers, including Cipla Ltd, Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd, and Cadila Healthcare Ltd
are among the companies that will be affected by the latest
decision, research firm AIOCD Pharmasofttech AWACS Pvt Ltd said.
An official at the department of pharmaceuticals, which
controls the drug pricing authority, confirmed the price cap
move, but declined to give details.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Zeba Siddiqui in
Mumbai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Clarence Fernandez)