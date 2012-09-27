* Recommendation to be sent to cabinet in a week- minister
* Combinations of 348 drugs not under price control
* Panel proposes market-based price ceiling formula
* New policy to regulate prices of 27 pct drug sales
By Annie Banerji and Kaustubh Kulkarni
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 27 An Indian panel of
ministers has recommended price regulation for 348 drugs deemed
essential, up from 74 earlier, a federal minister said, a move
that is likely to hit prices of costly brands sold by domestic
as well as multi-national drugmakers.
The panel has finalised the proposal and it would be
forwarded to the cabinet within a week, telecommunications
minister Kapil Sibal told reporters on Thursday.
The ceiling price of a particular drug would be calculated
by taking the weighted average of the prices of all the brands
with a more than 1 percent market share, Srikant Jena, junior
minister of chemicals and fertilisers, told Reuters.
Multiple combinations of the 348 essential drugs would not
come under price control, Jena said.
The new policy, if approved, would regulate prices of about
27 percent of the total drugs sold in India, Nomura said in a
note.
Shares in drugmakers like GlaxoSmithKline Pharma
and India's Ranbaxy Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare
and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are expected to
see price corrections if the policy is finalised, Nomura said.
The maximum price for 74 drugs covered by the old policy
would be calculated using a cost-based formula and not the
market-based pricing, he said.
India is the world's fourth-largest drug market by volume
and 14th largest by value.
The country's annual drugs sales are about 650 billion
rupees ($12.1 billion) at the retail level, while government
agencies buy about 110 billion rupees of medicines at discounted
rates every year.
U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories has the largest share
of India's drug market, followed by India's Cipla.
Patented drugs are not covered by this policy, though India
is considering a mechanism to regulate prices of medicines which
are covered by patent protection.