By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, July 14 India's pharmaceutical pricing
regulator has cut and capped the prices of more than 100 drugs
used to treat diseases ranging from diabetes to HIV to malaria,
a move likely to hit the profit margins of drug firms like
Sanofi SA, Abbott Laboratories and Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd.
The notice by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority
(NPPA), published on its website on Friday, coincides with moves
by the health ministry to widen the list of essential medicines
which will be subject to a price cap, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters last month.
India last year raised the number of drugs that are subject
to price controls to cover up to 30 percent of the total
medication sold in the country, according to industry officials.
The new price caps took effect on July 11, an NPPA official
said. Injeti Srinivas, who took charge as NPPA's chairman in
June, was not immediately available for comment.
Controlling the prices of drugs will help provide affordable
medicine for the 70 percent of the population who live on less
than $2 a day. More than four-fifths of India's 1.2 billion also
have no health insurance.
Prices of the generic drugs sold in India are already low
compared with international markets, a factor that pressures
drug companies' revenue.
The NPPA said it was using its right to fix the prices of
any drug "in extraordinary circumstances, if it considers
necessary so to do in public interest".
In a research note on Sunday, analysts at Nomura named
Sanofi India, the Indian unit of French drugmaker
Sanofi SA, Abbott Healthcare Private Ltd, a unit of U.S.-based
Abbott Laboratories, and local firm Ranbaxy as among companies
that will be most impacted by the price cap.
The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
"Though the impact is limited, the move by the NPPA has
increased the risk of additional controls in the future," Nomura
analysts Saion Mukherjee and Lalit Kumar wrote in the report.
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Miral Fahmy)