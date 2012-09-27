NEW DELHI, Sept 27 An Indian panel of ministers
has recommended price regulation for 348 "essential drugs", up
from 74 earlier, a federal minister said, a move that is likely
to hit prices of costly brands sold by domestic as well as
multi-national drugmakers.
The panel has finalised the proposal and it will be
forwarded to the cabinet within a week, telecommunications
minister Kapil Sibal told reporters on Thursday.
According to the initial draft, medicines worth 290 billion
rupees ($5.42 billion), excluding the retailers' cut, would come
under price control. India is the world's fourth largest drug
market by volume and 14th largest by value.
($1 = 53.5250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Annie Banerji; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)