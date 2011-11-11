NEW DELHI Nov 11 India's disappointing September industrial production data is a matter of great concern and the global situation is responsible for it, the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry, Kaushik Basu, said on Friday.

Earlier data showed industrial output grew at its slowest pace in two years in September, providing further evidence of deceleration in the economy and raising the odds of a pause in the central bank's 20-month-old policy tightening cycle.

Production at factories, mines and utilities grew 1.9 percent from a year earlier in September, lower than an downwardly revised 3.6 percent growth a month ago and below the median forecast for a 3.5 percent rise in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)