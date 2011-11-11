NEW DELHI Nov 11 India's disappointing
September industrial production data is a matter of great
concern and the global situation is responsible for it, the
chief economic adviser to the finance ministry, Kaushik Basu,
said on Friday.
Earlier data showed industrial output grew at its slowest
pace in two years in September, providing further evidence of
deceleration in the economy and raising the odds of a pause in
the central bank's 20-month-old policy tightening cycle.
Production at factories, mines and utilities grew 1.9 percent
from a year earlier in September, lower than an downwardly
revised 3.6 percent growth a month ago and below the median
forecast for a 3.5 percent rise in a Reuters
poll.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)