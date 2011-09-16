NEW DELHI, Sept 16 The Indian central bank is
signalling its concerns on inflation, Montek Singh Ahluwalia,
deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, told reporters on
Friday, after the Reserve Bank of India raised interest rates
again.
The RBI lifted its policy lending rate by 25 basis points to
8.25 percent, in line with expectations, and said it will
persist with its anti-inflationary policy stance, even as growth
slows in Asia's third-largest economy.
Headline inflation for August rose to 9.78 percent, its
highest level in more than a year, data showed on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)