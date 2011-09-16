NEW DELHI, Sept 16 The Indian central bank is signalling its concerns on inflation, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, told reporters on Friday, after the Reserve Bank of India raised interest rates again.

The RBI lifted its policy lending rate by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent, in line with expectations, and said it will persist with its anti-inflationary policy stance, even as growth slows in Asia's third-largest economy.

Headline inflation for August rose to 9.78 percent, its highest level in more than a year, data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)