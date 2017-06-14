BRIEF-Investors Bank names Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
NEW DELHI, June 14 A resolution of Indian banks' bad loans is the "first and primary focus" of the government, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic advisor at the ministry, also told television channel CNBC-TV18 that state-run banks would be consolidated primarily on commercial considerations.
Sanyal's comments came a day after India's central bank revealed that it had identified 12 of the largest loan defaulters and would order lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against them to start unclogging the $150 billion in bad debt plaguing Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany and France have agreed to divide regulation of banking and drugs between them after Britain leaves the European Union, the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing anonymous EU sources.
NEW DELHI, June 22 India's telecoms minister said on Thursday that the government would take corrective steps to ensure growth in the sector, the world's second-biggest by number of users, amid worries about financial stress.