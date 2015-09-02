A labourer works at the construction site of a residential complex in Kolkata, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI The Indian economy is still expected to grow around 8 percent in the fiscal year to March 2016, said the chief economic adviser at the finance ministry on Tuesday.

Arvind Subramanian's comments came days after economic growth slowed at a faster-than-expected pace to 7 percent in the quarter to June.

The slowdown has cast doubts on the government's growth estimate of 8-8.5 percent for the full fiscal year.

Subramanian also said inflation would be a challenge for Asia's third-largest economy going forward.

