UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW DELHI Oct 16 U.S.-based economist Arvind Subramanian became chief economic adviser to the Indian government on Thursday, confirming the appointment of the development economist whose candidacy first emerged in August.
Subramanian, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, attended a news conference in New Delhi at which his appointment was announced.
He is a development economist who worked closely with Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan when both were at the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Chalmers)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts