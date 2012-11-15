Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
NEW DELHI Nov 15 Most Indian state run banks need an infusion of additional capital and a decision will be taken in the next few weeks, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference after meeting heads of the banks, the finance minister said they had suffered a deterioration of non-performing assets and write-offs. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.