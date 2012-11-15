NEW DELHI Nov 15 Most Indian state run banks need an infusion of additional capital and a decision will be taken in the next few weeks, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference after meeting heads of the banks, the finance minister said they had suffered a deterioration of non-performing assets and write-offs. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)