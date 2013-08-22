BRIEF-China Jinmao says in February group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 bln
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Aug 22 The Indian government has not ruled out issuing sovereign bonds or debt aimed at Indians living overseas, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Thursday in response to a question.
"All options are on the table. Which option we will exercise and at what time is a matter of judgment by the policymaker. I think it's completely wrong to say an option is off the table," Chidambaram told reporters when asked if the government had ruled out the possibility of such a debt issue.
The rupee, which hit a historic low of 65.56 against the dollar on Thursday, is the worst-performing currency in Asia this year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Shyamantha Asokan; Writing by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.