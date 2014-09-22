* India's crude basket prices down 12 pct since May end
* Oil cos revenue losses seen at $15 bln v/s $23 bln last
fiscal
* Market boom may help surpass shares-sale target
* FinMin, RBI officials to decide H2 borrowings on Sept.26
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Sept 22 India's finance ministry is
increasingly optimistic that it can meet a tough fiscal deficit
target, helped by a 12 percent decline in global crude oil
prices since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in May.
Lower crude prices mean less government outlay for India,
which imports 80 percent of its oil needs - at a cost of $168
billion last year - and subsidizes oil products such as diesel
and fertilizer.
"If crude prices remain below $100 a barrel compared with
budgeted estimate of $105-$110 a barrel, total oil and
fertiliser subsidies would be substantially lower," said a
senior finance ministry official, with the direct knowledge of
the matter.
Moody's last week lowered the price assumptions it uses for
rating purposes on Brent crude oil to $90 per barrel through
2015, which represents a $5 drop from its previous assumptions
for 2015.
Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank of India officials are due
to meet on Friday to decide how much the government will need to
borrow from the markets in the second half of the 2014/15.
The government borrowed 160 billion rupees less than it
budgeted in the first half of the financial year, triggering
market speculation that the fiscal deficit could end up even
lower than the target of 4.1 percent of GDP.
"As of now, the deficit target remains 4.1 percent," said a
finance ministry official, who declined to be named since he was
not authorized to speak to the media.
The country's top finance ministry official, Arvind Mayaram,
suggested at the weekend that the deficit target could be met
without the harsh expenditure cuts that have kept the deficit in
check in the past two financial years.
"You cannot have three years of continuous expenditure
cuts," Mayaram told the Economic Times newspaper in Cairns,
Australia, where he attended the G20 meeting. Many economists
say the cuts have slowed economic growth.
He said if GDP growth keeps to the pace of the first quarter
and remains at 5.6 percent to 5.7 percent in the second half,
government borrowing could be lower than budgeted, but said it
was too early to take such a decision.
A sustained rally in India's stock markets - the NSE stock
index has risen more than 25 percent this year - is
adding to optimism in the finance ministry that revenue from the
partial privatization of state-run companies such as ONGC
and Coal India will beat the budget.
RBI governor Raghuram Rajan delivered more good news in the
form of a cash dividend of 520 billion rupees from foreign
exchange trading operations, about 50 billion rupees higher than
expected.
But not all is well. Tax collections have been lower than
targeted so far this year - thanks to a muted economic recovery
and a drought in some parts of the country that has hurt
corporate earnings.
Revenues from indirect taxes - mainly comprising customs,
service and factory gate taxes - rose just 4.6 percent during
April-August period, far lower than annual target of 20 percent.
(Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank
Jack Daniel)