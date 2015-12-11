* India proposes hike in sanitation, HIV/AIDS budgets
* Proposals come after criticism of spending cuts
* Critics had warned spending shakeup could hurt the poor
* Health economists welcome proposals
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, Dec 11 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's federal government on Friday proposed to raise its budget
for sanitation and the fight against malnutrition and HIV/AIDS,
months after New Delhi faced criticism that spending cuts were
crippling welfare programmes.
The budget increases for social sectors will come as a
relief for the largely poor population in India, where many
people, especially in remote towns and villages, lack access to
basic healthcare and clean water.
Almost two-thirds of India's 1.2 billion people have no safe
and private toilets, according to international charity
WaterAid. More than 1 million children die annually before
reaching the age of five.
The federal government plans to raise its sanitation and
drinking water budget by 60 percent to $2.15 billion, while the
child welfare budget will rise by a quarter to $2.68 billion.
The budget for fighting HIV/AIDS will rise by nearly a fifth
but the main health department's funding will rise by just 2
percent, according to a government document presented to
parliament.
"The government seems to have realised that cutting social
sector funds is actually resulting in lower health outcomes,"
said Amir Ullah Khan, an economist at health research company
Aequitas. "This was the need of the hour."
Modi in February irked many of his own officials by slashing
social spending to free up funds to build roads and highways,
hoping states would fill the gap from the additional share of
taxes they receive from New Delhi.
But many individual states complained of a funding crunch to
run vital social schemes and, as a result, thousands of health
workers received delayed salaries and a key scheme to fight
child malnutrition suffered.
Critics had warned the spending shakeup could endanger the
most vulnerable.
With the latest announcements, Modi has now proposed to hike
social budgets twice since imposing cuts in February.
Modi's minister for child welfare, Maneka Gandhi, told
Reuters in October the budget cuts had hit her plans to
strengthen the fight against malnutrition and made it difficult
to pay wages of millions of health workers.
Overall, the government sought parliamentary approval to
spend a gross additional $8.42 billion in the fiscal year to
end-March 2016. But the extra net outlays will be $2.7 billion
and the balance will be funded through savings in other schemes.
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty and Rajesh Kumar Singh;
Editing by Douglas Busvine and Nick Macfie)