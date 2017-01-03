NEW DELHI Jan 3 The Indian government will
present on Feb. 1 its budget for the 2017/18 financial year
starting on April 1, a senior government official said on
Tuesday.
The first part of the budget session of parliament will
start on Jan. 31 when the government is expected to present the
Economic Survey, which sets the scene for Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley's fourth annual budget, the official who did not wish to
be named, said.
The Indian cabinet decided last September to merge the
railway budget with the annual federal budget, ending a nearly
century-long practice and easing the way for the government to
cut populist subsidies and push through structural reforms.
It had also decided to scrap a distinction between plan and
non-plan expenditures in the annual budget besides advancing the
date of the general budget, usually the last working day in
February, to ensure proposals take effect from April 1.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)