BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MUMBAI May 3 Indian banks have considerable amount of liquidity buffer in the form of bonds which are eligible for meeting statutory liquidity reserve needs, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday at a post-policy briefing.
Banks can borrow from the RBI via the liquidity auction window using their excess SLR securities.
Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 25 basis points as widely expected, but said there was limited room for further monetary easing. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.