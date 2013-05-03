BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MUMBAI May 3 The Reserve Bank of India did not cut the cash reserve ratio as it felt the liquidity deficit in the banking system was 'frictional' in nature due to a build-up of cash balances and the credit-deposit wedge, its chief Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday.
He said the bank would announce open market operations as and when it was necessary.
Lenders had been asking the RBI to cut the cash reserve ratio as banking system liquidity deficit has been hovering around 1 trillion rupees. (Reporting by Shamil Paul; Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.