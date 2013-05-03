MUMBAI May 3 India's central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao said open market operations are "as good as" a cash reserve ratio cut, "if not better", to manage banking liquidity.

The central bank has infused trillions of rupees via OMOs while a CRR cut only has a one-time impact, he said.

OMOs also target specific banks which have a liquidity shortage, Subbarao said.