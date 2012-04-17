* Rate cut of 50 bps exceeds forecast for 25 bps cut
* RBI says space for further rate cuts limited
* RBI expects GDP growth of 7.3 pct this fiscal year
* RBI sees inflation at 6.5 pct in March 2013
By Tony Munroe and Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, April 17 India's central bank cut
interest rates on Tuesday for the first time in three years by
an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to give a boost to
flagging economic growth but warned that there is limited scope
for further rate cuts.
The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy repo rate
to 8.00 percent, compared with expectations for a
25 basis point cut in a Reuters poll.
It also warned that India's current account deficit, which
widened to 4.3 percent of GDP in the December quarter, is
"unsustainable" and will be difficult to finance given
projections of lower capital flows to emerging markets in 2012.
India's economy grew at 6.1 percent in the December quarter,
its slowest in almost three years, but the central bank had been
reluctant to begin cutting rates as inflation remained elevated,
and RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao maintained a cautious view in
his Tuesday policy statement.
"It must be emphasised that the deviation of growth from its
trend is modest. At the same time, upside risks to inflation
persist. These considerations inherently limit the space for
further reduction in policy rates," he said.
The RBI raised rates 13 times between March 2010 and October
2011 as it struggled to contain price pressures.
On Monday, the headline wholesale price index
eased slightly to 6.89 percent for March but was still above
expectations, as a drop in manufacturing inflation was offset by
a surge in food inflation.
On Tuesday, the RBI left unchanged the cash reserve ratio
(CRR), the share of deposits that banks must hold
with the central bank, at 4.75 percent, in line with
expectations, after cutting it by 125 basis points since January
to ease tight market liquidity.
Subbarao said liquidity conditions are moving towards normal
after several months of acute shortage of cash in the banking
system, but also said the RBI would take "appropriate and
proactive" steps if needed to restore liquidity to comfortable
levels.
The central bank said its baseline expectation for GDP
growth in the fiscal year that ends in March 2013 is 7.3
percent, compared with an expected 6.9 percent in the
just-completed year. It expects headline inflation to end the
year at 6.5 percent, with little deviation expected during the
year.
Sluggish capital investment has exacerbated bottlenecks in
the Indian economy, bringing down its capacity for
non-inflationary growth to an estimated 7 percent, from 8.5
percent before the global financial crisis. Supply shortages
persist in infrastructure, energy, minerals and skilled labour.
"A strategy to increase the economy's potential by focusing
on these constraints is an imperative," Subbarao said.
He also reiterated the need for the government to cap a
subsidy burden, which led to a bloating of the fiscal deficit in
the recent fiscal year to 5.9 percent of GDP.
A weakened government has been unwilling to pass along the
price of higher global oil prices to end-users, but pressure on
the fiscal deficit is expected to force it to do so.
"From the perspective of vulnerabilities emerging from the
fiscal and current account deficits, it is imperative for
macroeconomic stability that administered prices of petroleum
products are increased to reflect their true costs of
production," he said.