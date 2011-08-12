NEW DELHI Aug 12 The Indian central bank has not changed its 8 percent growth forecast for the economy for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2012, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.

Gokarn said inflation in India is driven by high commodity prices and domestic demand.

Inflation quickened to 9.44 percent in June despite 11 rate hikes by the central bank since March 2010.

Gokarn also said there is no liquidity stress in the market. Rupee liquidity in recent weeks has been within the central bank's comfort level of plus/minus 1 percent of deposits.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Aradhana Aravindan)