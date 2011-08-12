Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
NEW DELHI Aug 12 The Indian central bank has not changed its 8 percent growth forecast for the economy for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2012, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.
Gokarn said inflation in India is driven by high commodity prices and domestic demand.
Inflation quickened to 9.44 percent in June despite 11 rate hikes by the central bank since March 2010.
Gokarn also said there is no liquidity stress in the market. Rupee liquidity in recent weeks has been within the central bank's comfort level of plus/minus 1 percent of deposits.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.