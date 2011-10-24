MUMBAI Oct 24 India's central bank on Monday
said inflation remains "sticky" even as risks to growth have
increased, adding to its monetary policy dilemma a day before it
is expected to raise interest rates for the 13th time since
early 2010.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised interest rates 12
times since March 2010, but headline inflation remains
stubbornly above 9 percent.
"The baseline inflation path still remains sticky and
broadly unchanged from earlier projections. On the other hand,
growth risks have increased on account of global headwinds and
domestic factors," the central bank noted in its quarterly
report on macroeconomic and monetary developments.
(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Swati Bhat)