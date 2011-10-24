MUMBAI Oct 24 India's central bank on Monday said inflation remains "sticky" even as risks to growth have increased, adding to its monetary policy dilemma a day before it is expected to raise interest rates for the 13th time since early 2010.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised interest rates 12 times since March 2010, but headline inflation remains stubbornly above 9 percent.

"The baseline inflation path still remains sticky and broadly unchanged from earlier projections. On the other hand, growth risks have increased on account of global headwinds and domestic factors," the central bank noted in its quarterly report on macroeconomic and monetary developments. (Reporting by Tony Munroe and Swati Bhat)