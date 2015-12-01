MUMBAI Dec 1 India's central bank kept its key repo lending rate unchanged at 6.75 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, after consumer inflation picked up to a four-month high and as emerging markets brace for a U.S. rate hike.

All 45 respondents surveyed by Reuters last week expected the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would keep the repo rate unchanged.

The RBI has lowered the rate by 125 basis points this year, including a larger-than-expected 50 bps cut at its last policy review in late September. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam; Editing by Richard Borsuk)