NEW DELHI May 27 Reserve Bank of India governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday fighting inflation would continue
to be a top priority, although the central bank will also aim to
strike a balance between promoting economic growth and
containing inflation.
Rajan was speaking to reporters after meeting new Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley in the capital.
"It's absolutely a task that the government and the RBI are
engaged with," Rajan said when asked if curbing inflation was
going to be one of the biggest tasks for the government and the
RBI.
But Rajan also added: "RBI has always maintained the balance
between growth and inflation."
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)