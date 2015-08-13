NEW DELHI Aug 13 India may amend the Reserve Bank of India Act in the next session of parliament for setting up a monetary policy panel that would decide policy interest rates, and a public debt management agency, Rajiv Mehrishi, finance secretary at the Ministry of Finance, told CNBC TV 18 news channel on Thursday.

"If we are lucky and things go right, there should be movement in the winter session of parliament," he said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)