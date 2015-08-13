BRIEF-Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in Athos Venture Capital to 84.16 pct
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI Aug 13 India may amend the Reserve Bank of India Act in the next session of parliament for setting up a monetary policy panel that would decide policy interest rates, and a public debt management agency, Rajiv Mehrishi, finance secretary at the Ministry of Finance, told CNBC TV 18 news channel on Thursday.
"If we are lucky and things go right, there should be movement in the winter session of parliament," he said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ABUJA, March 24 The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government's effort to boost small and mid-scale farmers.