BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
MUMBAI Dec 1 The Reserve Bank of India governor said he is focusing on transmission of rate cuts passed earlier this year but added that the central bank remains open to easing rates further.
The RBI kept its key repo lending rate unchanged at 6.75 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected. The RBI has lowered the rate by 125 basis points this year, including a larger-than-expected 50 bps cut at its last policy review in late September.
Governor Raghuram Rajan also said the U.S. Fed's expected rate increase later this month is no longer a central factor in the RBI's deliberations. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhary, Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.