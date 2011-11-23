PARIS Nov 23 India's central bank will
intervene to smooth sharp movements in the rupee and prevent a
downward spiral in its value, but will balance this with the
need to retain reserves in the event of prolonged turbulence,
its deputy head said on Wednesday.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of
India, said the bank was not targeting a specific exchange rate
with its interventions. The Indian rupee slid to an all-time low
of 52.73 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday but bounced back
more than 1 percent on Wednesday after suspected central bank
intervention.
"The response is really...trying to remove sharp movements.
That is the kind of technical and judgement criteria we used
when we decided to intervene but that has not been with the
objective of targeting a rate," Gokarn told reporters in Paris.
"We need to balance out the short-term risk of an
uncontrolled spiral (in the rupee) with the medium-term risk of
ensuring that we have adequate reserves to deal with a
potentially prolonged market turbulence," he said. "Our approach
to the rupee is going to be determined by this balancing act."
He said administrative and capital flow measures to ease
overseas borrowing rules for corporates announced by the central
bank on Wednesday were part of its broader approach.
"These are certainly measures which will support the
pricing, and will take some of that spiral risk out of the
picture but we will have to continuously monitor the situation
and make judgements about where the risks are heading," he said.
The rupee is under pressure as foreign investors are paring
their exposure to Asia's third-largest economy amid global
uncertainty and mounting worries over the domestic economy.
The rupee has lost around 14 percent of its value in 2011 to
be the worst performing currency in Asia.
(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Toby Chopra)