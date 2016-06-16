BRIEF-Stonecastle acquires insured deposit sweep business from Intermedium Financial
* StoneCastle acquires insured deposit sweep business from Intermedium Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 16 India's current account deficit in the January-March quarter narrowed to $300 million, or 0.1 percent of gross domestic product, from $7.1 billion, or 1.3 percent of GDP in the previous quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.
The balance of payments surplus in January-March was $3.3 billion, compared to a surplus of $4.1 billion in October-December, according to the Reserve Bank of India. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Swati Bhat, and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Mudrick Capital Management LP reports 5.44 percent passive stake in globalstar inc as of January 27, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2krryjL) Further company coverage:
CAIRO, Feb 1 Egyptian state-run lender Banque du Caire will list its shares in the first half of the year as part of the government's plan to sell some stakes in state assets to strengthen the Egyptian stock market and attract investors.