* BoP surplus $4.1 bln Oct-Dec vs $856 mln deficit July-Sept
* Current account gap narrows to 1.3 pct of GDP
* China, Fed to dent but not reverse turnaround
(Updates to add quotes, details)
By Suvashree Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, March 21 India's balance of
payments swung to a surplus in October-December, marking a
modest upturn in its financial position that analysts believe
may prove resistant to global economic fragility.
Monday's central bank data also showed a narrowing of the
current account deficit and higher foreign investments.
Volatile oil prices and worries about China's economy have
hit foreign appetite for Indian assets and, while the European
Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are providing plenty of
monetary stimulus, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to
continue raising interest rates, although only slowly.
"The risks to capital flows could be sharper outflows in
foreign direct investments and we could also see some slowing of
remittances on account of depressed oil prices for a prolonged
period," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank.
The fourth quarter balance of payments surplus
was $4.1 billion, reversing a deficit of $856 million in
July-September.
The current account deficit narrowed to $7.1
billion, or 1.3 percent of gross domestic product, from $8.7
billion.
Analysts expect a balance of payments surplus of nearly $15
billion for the full fiscal year ending in March, and a similar
surplus in the coming fiscal year.
Those are much healthier levels than in 2013, when
anticipation of a reining-in of the Fed's then stimulus
programme led to big outflows that ballooned the balance of
payments deficit and sent the current account gap to a record
high of 4.8 percent of GDP.
Since then India's economy has picked up and inflation
eased, and the central bank is widely expected to cut interest
rates by at least 25 basis points at its policy review on April
5.
But India's external financial position seems unlikely to
improve much from current levels.
Foreign investors have dipped in and out of Indian shares
and bonds in the past two quarters, and a weakening global
economy is raising concerns about exports and remittances.
The trade balance stayed in deficit in the
December quarter, narrowing to $34.0 billion from $37.4 billion
in the previous three months.
The capital account, which includes foreign direct
investments and portfolio flows, registered a $10.54 billion
surplus in October-December, up from $8.58 billion in the
previous quarter.
"We expect the balance of payments to be in surplus in
2016/17 but with downside risks," said Abhishek Upadyay,
economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
