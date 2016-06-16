* India's Jan-March current a/c deficit narrows to $300 mln
* Q1 balance of payments surplus $3.3 bln vs $4.1 bln in
Oct-Dec
* High oil imports, slow exports are risks to BoP - analysts
(Updates to recast lede, add quotes, details)
By Suvashree Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, June 16 India narrowly missed recording
a surplus on its current account in the first quarter of 2016 -
the broadest measure of its trade with the rest of the world,
central bank data showed on Thursday.
Its overall balance of payments was in the black for the
second consecutive quarter in January-March and for all of
financial 2015/16, although the surplus narrowed sharply from
the first quarter of last year due to lower foreign investments.
"The current account deficit can be comfortably financed by
foreign direct investment alone, which shows that India's
external sector is on a strong footing," said Siddhartha Sanyal,
India economist at Barclays in Mumbai.
The current account deficit stood at $300
million or 0.1 percent of gross domestic product in
January-March quarter compared with $7.1 billion, or 1.3 percent
of GDP in the previous quarter.
For the 2015/16 fiscal year that ended in March, the current
account deficit stood at $22.1 billion versus $26.8
billion the previous year, the Reserve Bank of India said.
High oil and non-oil imports and risks from a possible
British vote to leave the European Union could keep exports
growth muted and weigh on the overall balance of payments
surplus, which fell to $3.3 billion in January-March from $4.1
billion the preceding quarter.
For the full year 2015/16, the balance of payments surplus
was $17.9 billion, well down from $61.4 billion the previous
year.
"The key risks to balance of payments arise from high oil,
non oil imports and slow global growth, which could mean that
exports may not post a positive growth rate this year," said
Indranil Pan, chief economist at IDFC Bank in Mumbai.
Global oil prices which had plunged to a 12-year low
in January at $27.71 a barrel, have since risen 80 percent to
$49.91 a barrel, adding to India's energy import bill.
Nevertheless, India's external sector balance sheet has seen
a stark improvement from 2013 when fear of the U.S. Federal
Reserve slowing its stimulus inflated the balance of payments
deficit and pushed the current account to a record gap of 4.8
percent of GDP.
Since then, India's economy has gathered momentum and
extended its lead as the world's fastest-growing large economy,
overtaking fellow Asian giant China, which grew 6.7 percent in
the March quarter - its slowest expansion in seven years.
Success in bringing down inflation has given the RBI room to
cut its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points since
January 2015 to the current 6.50 percent, the lowest level in
more than five years.
India's external financial position seems unlikely to
improve much from current levels, however. The balance of
payments, which includes the current account and the capital
account covering flows of finance, is expected to continue to
remain in surplus while the current account deficit may stay
around 1 percent of GDP, analysts said.
In May, foreign investments in Indian equities and the debt
market fell to a five-month low as lingering worries over a
possible "Brexit" from the euro zone, a slowing Chinese economy
and fear of the Fed raising interest rates dented demand.
The trade balance stayed in deficit in the
March quarter, narrowing to $24.8 billion from $34.0 billion in
the previous three months.
The capital and financial account, which includes foreign
direct investment and portfolio flows, registered a $200 million
surplus in January-March, flipping from a $100 million deficit
in the same quarter a year ago.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Swati Bhat, and Neha
Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam and Hugh Lawson)