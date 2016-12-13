BRIEF-Japan Asia Group updates on sale of Japan Asia Securities to Aizawa Securities
* Says Japan Asia Group enters into contract to sell 100 percent stake in Japan Asia Securities Co Ltd to Aizawa Securities, effective on March 1
MUMBAI Dec 13 India posted a current account deficit of $3.4 billion, or 0.6 percent of gross domestic product, in the July-September quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday.
That compared with a deficit of $8.5 billion, or 1.7 percent of GDP, in the same quarter a year ago, according to data released by the RBI. In the April-June period, the current account deficit was $300 million or 0.1 percent the GDP.
Meanwhile, the balance of payments was at a surplus of $8.5 billion compared with a deficit of $900 million a year ago, the RBI data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
By Hanna Paul Jan 27 Southeast Asian stocks were steady on Friday in thin trading, tracking a rally in broader global peers on strong U.S. corporate earnings and an overnight surge in oil prices. MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, hovered near record highs, cheered by a 2 percent rise in oil prices and a rebound of the greenback from a seven-week low. U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives also boosted sentiments. "Everybody was a
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong home prices shattered records for the second consecutive month, reaching yet another life-time high in December, the latest government data released on Friday showed.