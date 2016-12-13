MUMBAI Dec 13 India posted a current account deficit of $3.4 billion, or 0.6 percent of gross domestic product, in the July-September quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday.

That compared with a deficit of $8.5 billion, or 1.7 percent of GDP, in the same quarter a year ago, according to data released by the RBI. In the April-June period, the current account deficit was $300 million or 0.1 percent the GDP.

Meanwhile, the balance of payments was at a surplus of $8.5 billion compared with a deficit of $900 million a year ago, the RBI data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)