MUMBAI, March 23 India's current account deficit
widened to $7.9 billion, or 1.4 percent of gross
domestic product, in the October-December quarter from the same
period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a
statement on Thursday.
That compared with a deficit of $7.1 billion, or 1.4 percent
of GDP in the same quarter of 2015, and a deficit of $3.4
billion, or 0.6 percent the GDP in the July-September quarter,
according to the RBI data.
Analysts said the deficit widened because of higher imports,
but was still on track to stay relatively muted, at around one
percent of GDP for the full year ending March.
Meanwhile, the balance of payments for
October-December notched a deficit of $1.2 billion compared with
a surplus of $4.1 billion a year ago, the RBI data showed.
