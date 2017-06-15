BRIEF-Linkage Assurance posts FY pretax profit of 942.7 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 942.7 million naira versus 925.3 million naira year ago
MUMBAI, June 15 India's current account deficit widened to $3.4 billion, or 0.6 percent of gross domestic product, in the January-March quarter from the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Thursday.
That compared with a deficit of $0.3 billion, or 0.1 percent of GDP in the same quarter of 2016, and a deficit of $8 billion, or 1.4 percent of the GDP in the October-December quarter, according to the RBI data.
For the full year till March, current account deficit narrowed to 0.7 percent of GDP, from 1.1 percent in 2015/16, on the back of contraction in trade deficit, the RBI said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the balance of payments for January-March saw a surplus of $7.3 billion compared with a surplus of $3.3 billion a year ago, the RBI said.
The country's capital and financial account surplus stood at $3.1 billion in the March quarter versus $0.2 billion in the same quarter a year ago. bit.ly/2sDgTH5 (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
