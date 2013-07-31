NEW DELHI, July 31 India's finance minister vowed on Wednesday that the government would meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent for the 2013/2014 fiscal year.

"The target for fiscal deficit is 4.8 percent," P. Chidambaram said. "It is a red line and it will not be breached under any circumstances."

