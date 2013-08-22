BRIEF-China Jinmao says in February group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 bln
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Aug 22 Recent numbers indicate that India's current account deficit could be smaller than the previously estimated $70 billion in the current fiscal year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday, but did not elaborate.
Chidambaram also said he believed the rupee, which hit a historic low of 65.56 against the dollar on Thursday, was undervalued.
India is currently growing at its slowest pace in a decade, marred by a ballooning current account deficit, a falling currency and capital outflows. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.