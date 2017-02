NEW DELHI May 10 India's exports rose an annual 3.2 percent to $24.5 billion in April, while imports grew 3.8 percent on year to $37.9 billion, trade secretary Rahul Khullar said on Thursday, citing provisional trade data.

The trade deficit for the month was $13.4 billion, he added.

Annual exports fell 5.7 percent to $28.7 billion in March, their first fall in four months as demand weakened in the United States and Europe. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)