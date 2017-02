NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's merchandise exports contracted 6.84 percent year-on-year to $21.69 billion in July, government data showed on Friday.

The value of overseas shipments rose for the first time in June, after falling for 18 consecutive months.

Imports in July dropped 19.03 percent year-on-year to $29.45 billion, the data showed. The trade deficit for the month came in at $7.76 billion. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)