NEW DELHI, June 27 Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discussed opening up the country's $450 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets and fuel subsidy reforms in a meeting with finance ministry officials on Wednesday, a government source told Reuters.

No decisions were taken at the meeting, which the source described as a "stock-taking" of the Indian economy after Singh took over as caretaker finance minister on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, writing by Ross Colvin, editing by Matthias Williams)