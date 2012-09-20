UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India formally opened its supermarket sector to foreign chains and eased foreign investment rules in airlines and broadcasters, a government statement said on Thursday, implementing a spate of reforms unveiled late last week aimed at reviving growth and staving off a credit rating downgrade.
However, the ruling coalition's push to implement foreign direct investment in the supermarket sector and increase diesel prices to pare a bloated subsidy bill faces stiff political resistance.
The biggest ally in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government pulled out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, and protesters blocked roads and trains as part of a one-day nationwide strike on Thursday.
Late last year the government was forced to backtrack on a similar move to open its supermarket sector. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources