NEW DELHI Dec 21 Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India jumped 67 percent in October to $1.94 billion, a government statement said on Friday, but inflows for the current financial year were still down.

Total FDI inflows in the first seven months for the current fiscal year that began in April were down 42 percent from a year earlier at $14.79 billion, the statement said.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Anurag Kotoky)