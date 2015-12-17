NEW DELHI Dec 17 The impact of the U.S.
interest rate hike should be minimal in India as the country is
relatively well cushioned, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind
Subramanian said on Thursday.
Policy makers, including Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan, have been touting India as being more insulated
to Fed-related volatility than other emerging markets due to its
better economic fundamentals.
"I think we are relatively well cushioned. Volatility in
Indian markets should be quite minimal," Subramanian told
reporters.
The Fed hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a
decade on Wednesday, signaling faith that the U.S. economy had
largely overcome the wounds of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
