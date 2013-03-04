Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI, March 4 India will issue so-called safe harbour rules by April 2013, a set of provisions that under certain conditions would enable tax authorities to accept companies' transfer pricing claims without further scrutiny, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.
Transfer pricing is the value at which companies trade products, services or assets between units across borders, a regular part of doing business for a multinational. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)