NEW DELHI, March 4 India will issue so-called safe harbour rules by April 2013, a set of provisions that under certain conditions would enable tax authorities to accept companies' transfer pricing claims without further scrutiny, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

Transfer pricing is the value at which companies trade products, services or assets between units across borders, a regular part of doing business for a multinational. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rafael Nam)