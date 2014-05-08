NEW DELHI May 8 India's monetary policy decisions must take into account price stability and economic growth, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.

A Reserve Bank of India panel in January proposed moving to an inflation target of 4 percent in three years, with a 2 percent band on either side when setting monetary policy, sharply below current levels. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)