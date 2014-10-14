NEW DELHI Oct 14 India has brought inflation
under control and is committed to food market reform to achieve
low and stable price rises, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on
Tuesday after wholesale inflation dropped a near five-year low.
Wholesale prices rose 2.38 percent on year in
September, its slowest pace since October 2009, as food
inflation dropped to a near three-year low.
Tuesday's data came a day after consumer price inflation,
which the central bank tracks to set policy lending rates,
dropped sharply to 6.46 percent in September, the lowest since
the latest data series started in January 2012.
Jaitley said a new monetary policy framework and fiscal
consolidation will also help bring down inflationary
expectations.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)