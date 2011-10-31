NEW DELHI Oct 31 Inflationary pressures in India are being driven by supply-side factors, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday, adding he expects inflation to moderate from December.

India's headline inflation has topped 9 percent for nearly a year, prompting its central bank last week to lift its policy lending rate for the 13th time since March 2010. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)