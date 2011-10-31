BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
NEW DELHI Oct 31 Inflationary pressures in India are being driven by supply-side factors, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday, adding he expects inflation to moderate from December.
India's headline inflation has topped 9 percent for nearly a year, prompting its central bank last week to lift its policy lending rate for the 13th time since March 2010. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 7.19 percent passive stake in Adtran Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lxDBJs) Further company coverage: