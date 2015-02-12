(Recasts with fresh Jaitley comments)
NEW DELHI Feb 12 India's government will press
ahead with reforms despite an election defeat in the capital for
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.
Eight months after winning the strongest national mandate in
three decades, Modi's government is struggling to adopt an
economic agenda to boost investment and jobs, because it lacks a
majority in the upper house of parliament.
A crushing reversal for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party at the
hands of an upstart anti-corruption party in Delhi has damaged
an aura of invincibility he had acquired through several prior
state election wins.
"The fact that four elections have been won, and one has
not, is absolutely no ground for believing that there will be
any slowdown on the path that we have taken," Jaitley told a
news conference after talks with his U.S. counterpart, Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew.
The government is determined to pursue economic reforms,
added Jaitley, who is due to present his annual budget to
parliament on Feb. 28.
He gave an upbeat outlook, saying that India's $2.1 trillion
economy is now "poised to take off at a much faster pace".
Jaitley spoke after India revised the way it calculates
gross domestic product. The exercise has led to big upward
revisions in the rate of economic growth while slightly reducing
the estimated size of Asia's No.3 economy.
New Delhi expects the economy to grow an annual 7.4 percent
in the current fiscal year to the end of March, exceeding an
earlier assessment of 5.5 percent by the Reserve Bank of India.
Jaitley's 2015/16 budget is likely to be based on an
assumption that the economy will grow at a rate of 8 percent or
more, a government source has told Reuters.
