* Rupee hits new record low of 56.40 to the dollar
* Petrol price rise seen setting stage for diesel
By Tony Munroe
MUMBAI, May 24 The Indian rupee fell to a fresh
record low on Thursday as a sharp increase in petrol prices
failed to lift investor sentiment even as it fueled expectations
New Delhi might soon take the more politically fraught step of
raising diesel prices.
India's hefty subsidy bill for diesel, kerosene and LPG is a
budget-buster that forces heavy government borrowing and weighs
on investor sentiment. High global energy prices and a declining
rupee, meanwhile, exacerbate the current account deficit in a
country that imports 80 percent of its oil.
Oil companies lose about 14 rupees ($0.25) per litre on
diesel, which is much more widely used than petrol, and a
weakened government has been unable to push through a price rise
or allow full market pricing in the face of political
opposition, including from within the ruling coalition.
"Petrol is a low-hanging fruit, as the challenges will come
when the government would be deciding on diesel, liquefied
petroleum gas, and kerosene, because this is where the subsidies
are larger," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank in
Mumbai. "Signal wise, it is a step in the right direction."
A panel of ministers is due to meet on Friday to discuss
diesel, LPG and kerosene prices, according to unconfirmed
reports, although full deregulation is not expected.
"We think the government's ability to implement this price
hike could raise market expectations about price hikes in other
more critical fuels. While diesel prices in particular would
need immediate attention, significant price increases are
unlikely, in our view," Goldman Sachs wrote on Thursday.
India's three big state oil retailers said late on Wednesday
they would raise the price of petrol by about 11.5 percent.
The rupee hit an all-time low of 56.40 to the
dollar on Thursday, continuing a slide that has seen it lose
13.8 percent from a February peak as global risk aversion hits
India especially hard due to its twin deficits and sluggish
policymaking, all of which has scared off investors.
While the Reserve Bank of India has taken administrative
measures and sold dollars in recent weeks to defend the
currency, it has refrained from taking bolder steps and appears
resigned that more aggressive intervention in the market could
prove futile.
"Since the U.S. dollar is gaining strength against the major
counterparts like euro, we can see rupee weakening further. We
expect a 1-3 months range of 54-57 with overall weakening bias
in rupee," Abhishek Goenka, CEO of India Forex Advisors, wrote
in a note on Thursday.
Economists have been downgrading their growth forecasts for
Asia's third-largest economy. Standard Chartered now expects
India to report annual growth in the March quarter slowed to 6
percent, from 6.1 percent in the previous quarter and below
earlier expectations of an improvement to 6.5 or 7 percent.
($1 = 56.31 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta; Editing
by Ranjit Gangadharan)