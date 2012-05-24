* Effigies of PM burned in protests across country
* Oil firms stand by price increases
* Doubts cast on move to cut diesel subsidies
(Updates throughout)
By Annie Banerji and Ross Colvin
NEW DELHI, May 24 The Indian government came
under intense pressure on Thursday from within the ruling
coalition and protesters to roll back the steepest petrol price
hike in the country's history, less than 24 hours after it took
the unpopular decision cheered by investors.
There had been signs that the beleaguered government was
preparing to take the bolder step of cutting subsidies on other
fuels weighing on its budget deficit, but after a day of uproar
over petrol prices, an imminent move looked unlikely.
State oil companies announced on Wednesday they would raise
the price of petrol by about 11 percent, the first increase in
six months, as they sought to recover growing losses from higher
global oil prices and a plunging rupee that again hit a historic
low to the dollar during the day.
India's main stock index rose 1.8 percent on hopes the
petrol price rise would be followed by similar increases in
other fuels, such as diesel. The rupee also recovered to 55.76
from a low of 56.40 against the dollar.
But protesters in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar,
Odisha, Jammu and Kerala burnt effigies of Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh, set motorcycles on fire and held placards
reading "Bring down petrol prices".
In some areas, likenesses of Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the
Congress party that heads the ruling coalition, were also set
ablaze.
Petrol, or gasoline, is not subsidised by the government,
but state refiners, which dominate the market, had kept prices
on hold despite an increase in crude prices. Diesel, kerosene
and liquid petroleum gas, fuels used by the poor and in public
transport, are heavily subsidised and make up a hefty portion
of the ballooning fiscal deficit.
Economists cheered the petrol increase, saying it showed the
embattled coalition, paralysed for months by infighting and
indecision, was finally taking action to rein in ballooning
trade and fiscal deficits.
Adding to the sense of new momentum, a Finance Ministry
official said a group of government ministers led by Finance
Minister Pranab Mukherjee would meet on Friday to discuss the
possibility of raising the price of diesel.
India has not raised diesel prices since July 2011.
But by the afternoon, as news of the protests spread, the
Finance Ministry official was casting doubt on Friday's diesel
price meeting, saying the political backlash was forcing a
rethink.
"The increase in diesel price may aggravate the situation,"
the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the issue. A second official confirmed the
meeting might not take place as scheduled.
DISILLUSIONED
Petroleum Minister Jaipal Reddy cut short a visit to
Turkmenistan, where he signed a gas pipeline deal with Pakistan
on Wednesday, and was due to return home on Thursday evening,
officials said. It was not immediately clear why he was
returning to New Delhi early.
Raising fuel prices is crucial if India is to reach its goal
of cutting its subsidy burden below 2 percent of gross domestic
product from about 2.4 percent in the fiscal year that ended in
March. While a fuel price rise would add to inflation, it would
also hearten investors disillusioned by the government's
inability to push through reforms.
In addition to the street protests, opposition politicans as
well as some allies of the Congress called for a rollback in the
petrol price increase.
Television channels reported that some Congress party
leaders were also not in favour of the increase and that a
partial nationwide rollback of between 2-5 rupees was possible.
The price increase announced on Wednesday was 6.28 rupees a
litre, excluding taxes.
A rollback would be humiliating for a government that has
announced, then withdrawn, a string of policies from price rises
to allowing foreign supermarkets like Wal-Mart to operate in
India. The flip-flops have undermined investor confidence.
State-owned Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest oil
refining and marketing firm, insisted it was not under pressure
to reverse the petrol hike, its chairman, R.S. Butola, told
reporters. He said it would review prices again in June.
Shops and businesses were closed across the southern state
of Kerala on Thursday in a strike organised by left-wing parties
to protest against the price increase.
In the eastern state of Odisha, political parties organised
protests and some demonstrators roamed the streets on
motorbikes. Government workers joined rallies and protesters
forced some petrol pumps to close.
The Odisha ruling party, the Biju Janata Dal, warned it
would begin state-wide protests if there was not an immediate
rollback of the price increase.
At a Congress party news conference called to address the
backlash, a spokesman said he hoped state governments, the
central government and oil marketing companies could find "some
kind of modus operandi" to mitigate the impact of the increase.
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI
and Manoj Kumar, Jo Winterbottom, Ross Colvin, Arup
Roychoudhury, Satarupa Bhattacharjya in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Robert Birsel and Raju Gopalakrishnan)